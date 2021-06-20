Swiss National Bank Buys 22,200 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.18 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

