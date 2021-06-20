Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $795.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

