Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Synaptics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

Shares of SYNA opened at $145.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.31.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

