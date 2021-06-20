T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

