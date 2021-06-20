TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $20.62

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.62, but opened at $21.10. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 113,403 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,325,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,812,000 after buying an additional 1,164,744 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,508,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

