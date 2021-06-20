Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Shares of TRGP opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 3.04. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

