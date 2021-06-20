Tate & Lyle plc (TATYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.7249 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $46.22.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.