TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.25 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $732,174,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL traded down $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.43. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

