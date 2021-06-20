Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 806 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

NYSE:EXP opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

