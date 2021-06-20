Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exponent were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $86.06 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

