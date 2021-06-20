Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $58.68 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.