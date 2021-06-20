Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Technip Energies stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.67. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

