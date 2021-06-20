Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TK opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Teekay has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $374.10 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.34.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.
About Teekay
Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.
