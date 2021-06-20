Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 407 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 407.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

