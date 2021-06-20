Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 155.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,229,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,254,000 after buying an additional 270,544 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

