Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after buying an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

