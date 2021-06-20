Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 552.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 696.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

