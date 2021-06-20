Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

