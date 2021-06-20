Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $395,558,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $97.41.

