Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,439 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 821.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

