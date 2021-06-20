Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,332 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 214.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 317,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $178,846,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.