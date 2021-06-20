Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 55,815 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 223.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $27.99 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

