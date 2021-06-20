Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 697.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $86.56 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.