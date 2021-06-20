Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

