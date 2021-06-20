Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

