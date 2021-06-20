Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,375 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

