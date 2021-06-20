Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

