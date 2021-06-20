Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $193.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.