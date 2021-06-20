Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

PRU opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.34. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

