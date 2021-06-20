The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The AES by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in The AES by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of The AES stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,538,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

