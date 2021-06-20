The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Down 6.2%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.75. 5,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 668,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,684,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $18,483,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,143,000 after acquiring an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $5,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

