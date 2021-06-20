The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $970.08. The stock had a trading volume of 245,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,160. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.55. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.17 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,589 shares of company stock worth $35,416,584 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

