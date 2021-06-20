The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to post $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.86 billion to $18.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,257,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,213. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.