The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €36.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.56 ($34.78).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

