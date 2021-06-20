The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €62.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.25 ($75.59).

NEM opened at €63.34 ($74.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €70.55 ($83.00).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

