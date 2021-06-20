The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $452.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $351.00 to $452.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $378.91.

NYSE GS opened at $348.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

