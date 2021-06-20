The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 105.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,572 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Hershey worth $45,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

