The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Desjardins began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

LEV stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lion Electric will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

