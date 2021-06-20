The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.90. The Mosaic posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 754.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

MOS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. 10,643,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

