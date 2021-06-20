The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Earns “Sell” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their sell rating on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

The Progressive stock opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $606,960,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

