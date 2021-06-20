The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Cut by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.