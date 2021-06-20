The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $144.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.59.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

