Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Shares of TRI opened at $97.13 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

