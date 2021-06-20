Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4,948.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM opened at $177.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $118.66 and a one year high of $185.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

