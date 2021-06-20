Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.31. Transcat reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. 67,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,677. The company has a market capitalization of $420.88 million, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87. Transcat has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

