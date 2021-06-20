TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $654.93 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $679.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $623.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

