Treat DAO (TREAT) Tops One Day Volume of $25.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $25.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00057731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00137542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00176906 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,787.39 or 1.00144061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.85 or 0.00854548 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

