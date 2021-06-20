TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 12,100 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $70.39 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

