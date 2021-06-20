TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec Sells 12,100 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16.
Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $70.39 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Recommended Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.