Tudor Pickering Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.36.

TSE:SU opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$43.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,616.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.99. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

