Tudor Pickering Reiterates “BUY” Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$49.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.80.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE:NPI opened at C$41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.98. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$31.78 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7295853 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.42%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.